Nimish Jani re-elected Trustee of Schaumburg Township

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 11, 2017 8:11 pm

Nimish Jani has been re-elected April 4 as Township Trustee for a second term. The township consists of seven towns – Schaumburg, Hanover Park, Streamwood, Rolling Meadows, Elk Grove Village, Roselle and Hoffman Estate. Jani is a small business owner and a Schaumburg resident for over 24 years.

A Republican with a proven track record of community service during his first term, Jani says he will continue with the same agenda for his second term. A strong proponent of grass roots level involvement of the Indian-American and all other ethnic communities, Jani says he believes America’s democracy offers everybody a fair chance, from the village-township level right up to the U.S. Congress and Senate.

In a statement issued after his re-election Jani said his top three priorities as trustee will be to keep taxes low while continuing to provide a high quality of service; passing a balanced budget; and identifying opportunities to increase levels of service, without additional revenue, through partnerships with outside organizations.

Jani has also been encouraging Indian-Americans and other South Asian Americans in Schaumburg to get involved in local government, institutions and boards.

“It is my cherished goal to see that each of the township’s agencies has at least one member of our Indian-American and South Asian American community working,” Jani said in the statement. “ It is a pity that as a community, we fall woefully short when it comes to getting involved in the affairsof the township,”: he added.

As a small business owner himself, he says he understands the community’s preoccupations with their own financial, entrepreneurial and professional lives. “But at the same time we owe to this township that we find at least half an hour a day or even a week to make our voices heard on a variety of issues,” he notes.