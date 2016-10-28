Nikki Haley Toes The Party Line And Sticks To Trump

By a Staff Writer

Over the past several months and weeks a number of Republican leaders, elected officials and conservative political pundits have come out strongly against Donald Trump as the GOP presidential nominee’s campaign unraveled with allegations of sexual misconduct, tax evasion, and insults of women and minorities. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will not be among them.

Speaking at a news conference in the state capital Columbia for flood and Hurricane Matthew relief fund, Haley said she would vote for Trump, “even though, this election has really turned (her) stomach upside down.” Drawing what some may regard as false equivalence, Haley said this election has been “has been embarrassing for both parties. It’s not something the country deserves, but it’s what we’ve got.”

A self-confessed friend of Jeb Bush, Haley declared her support for Marco Rubio at the 11th hour of the South Carolina Republican primary, effectively ending the candidacy of Bush. In a move that clearly indicated that she intended to remain a loyal party member, she said, despite her reservations, she supports Trump when he clinched the nomination at the Republican National Convention in July.

Even the recent egregious revelation of Trump’s alleged sexual predatory actions and pronouncements, have obviously not deterred the Indian-American governor, widely seen as a rising star with national potential.

She reasoned saying, “as a governor of this state, knowing what our state’s needs are and knowing the processes that are going to take place, there’s a few things that worry me,” Haley said.

“One of the things will be who will be put into place at those agencies because we’ve had to deal with the EPA, whether it’s been the National Labor Relations Board, whether it’s been any of the mandates passed down from Health and Human Services, education — all of those issues came into play in South Carolina, and they caused us a lot of heartache.”

Adding that the next presidential candidate is going to matter because of the the 4-4 ideological make-up of the U.S. Supreme Court, Haley mentioned that the state has several cases heading to the nation’s high court.

Even if her decision to stick with Trump does not endear her to the party establishment and old guard, Haley, a Tea Party favorite since its inception, has thrown in her lot with the party base that has increasingly become radical, and is likely to influence the conservative politics, irrespective of what happens to Trump on Nov. 8.

To that extent, Haley’s Trump card could be seen as a shrewd move.