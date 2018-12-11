Nikki Haley sells South Carolina home, will move to New York to write new book

Soon-to-be former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has sold her home in South Carolina and will be living in New York while she starts writing her second book.

According to a Post and Courier report, when Haley was elected as the first female and first minority governor of South Carolina in 2012, she wrote a book called “Can’t Is Not An Option,” in which she describes her upbringing in rural Bamberg and how she and her parents faced discrimination as Indian immigrants, along with her rise in politics.

Her new book will include topics like her successful call for the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds in 2015 and her experiences as a U.N. ambassador and as a member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as she believes it would be therapeutic.

Haley is leaving the United Nations on good terms and even said that she would support President Trump’s re-election in 2020 before she mounts her own bid in 2024, the Post and Courier reported.

The State reports that Haley will very likely remain active in national affairs she leaves the U.N. on December 31.

She and her husband Michael will be moving to New York, where their son attends high school; their other child attends Clemson University, where Nikki Haley graduated with a degree in accounting, The State reported.

Federal ethics reports, Haley and her husband had about $525,000 to $1.1 million in debt and the couple sold their five-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $405,000, last month.

Haley spokeswoman Chaney Adams said in a statement that “South Carolina will always be home for Ambassador Haley and her family, and they look forward to returning to their friends and family in the Palmetto State after her son finishes high school.”