Nikki Haley One Step Closer To Confirmation As U.N. Ambassador

By a Staff Writer

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Randhawa Haley came one step closer to becoming the first Indian-American cabinet-level appointee in American history Jan. 24, when a majority of lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted in her favor. Her nomination now goes to the floor of the Senate where she is expected to win support easily/

U.S. Senator Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, reported the favorable nomination to the full Senate for consideration.

“Governor Haley is a fierce advocate for American interests,” said Corker in a press release. “As South Carolina’s Governor, Nikki Haley is a proven leader. I believe she has the instincts that will help her achieve reform,” Corker added. “Governor Haley is a fierce advocate for American interests. All of us who have met with her have seen that,” Corker said, adding, “Experience shows that when we have strong U.S. leadership at the U.N. we can get results.”

Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), gave a more qualified support to Haley, but high praise for her potential and her

outspokenness. “What Governor Haley lacks in foreign policy and international affairs experience, she makes up for in capability, intelligence, and a track record of building coalitions in South Carolina” said Cardin. While surprised by her nomination, Cardin said, “I have been impressed by her forthrightness on core American values, her willingness to admit what she does not know, and her commitment to seeking the facts and speaking truth to power, whether within the Trump Administration or with an intransigent Russia and China in the Security Council.”

Cardin called the U.N. an “indispensable force for good in the world that bolsters American national security,” countering the criticism of the international body by the incoming President of the U.S. Donald Trump. “Governor Haley appears up to the task and seems to understand this as well, and I will therefore be voting to approve her nomination as our next Ambassador to the U.N.”

Two Senators, Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, and Chris Coons, D-Delaware, voted against Haley.