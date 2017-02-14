Nidhi Uttam to play Rahul Dev’s wife on TV

, Posted On : February 14, 2017 2:23 pm

MUMBAI

Actress Nidhi Uttam has been roped in to play actor Rahul Dev’s wife in the upcoming TV show “Dil Boley Oberoi”.

Nidhi, best known for her role of Nandini in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, will be seen as Jaanvi, wife of Kaali Pratap Thakur (Rahul) on “Dil Boley Oberoi”.

“I’ve been playing Nandini since the last eight years now and this character is a breath of fresh air for me in terms of my look and the characteristics as well. Since I play the wife of an extremely powerful and wealthy man, my look is extremely royal and grand,” Nidhi said in a statement.

“It has a slight Bengali influence and I feel it highly resembles that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from ‘Devdas’,” she added.

On working with Rahul, Nidhi said: “He is an extremely senior actor in Bollywood and I hold a lot of respect for the experience he has in the industry. Having said that, Rahul is a down to earth personality and made me feel really comfortable.”

“Dil Boley Oberoi” was aired on Star Plus from Feb. 13.

IANS