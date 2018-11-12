NFIA 2018 Convention to be held in Washington D.C.

The 20th convention of the National Federation of Indian American Associations (NFIA) will be held at Hotel Sheraton Tyson in Northern Virginia on Friday, November 16 and Saturday, November 17.

The Convention will start with a White House Briefing on Friday afternoon followed by a reception at the Indian Embassy hosted by the Indian Ambassador.

The theme of the convention is “NFIA & Indo – Americans, WE’RE GOING PLACES.”

The convention will start with a Welcome Reception and Inaugural Dinner for the delegates and the VIP guests at the Sheraton Tyson.

Conference sessions will be held throughout the day on Saturday and the convention will end with an Awards Banquet that evening where NFIA will honor nine Indian Americans for their outstanding contributions in their chosen field and for community service.

After the convention a NFIA general body meeting will be held on Sunday, November 18, where NFIA policies will be adopted and new officers will be elected.

The convention will feature a panel discussion about Mobilizing the Indian Community in the U.S., seminars on Health and Wellness, Trade and Commerce, an NGO Snehalya, a Sitar Workshop, a Session on Art of Living and an Entrepreneurs Workshop.

The seminars would culminate with a Technology 20/20 Summit.

The Grand Awards Dinner Banquet will include NFIA National Awardees’ Felicitation, a Cultural Program, a Fashion Show and a Concert.