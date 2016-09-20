New Yorker Magazine Says Sania Mirza Helps Open Door For Indian Women In Sports

By a Staff Writer

If women in India today are not discouraged as much as they used to be from participating in high-level sports, part of the credit should go to Sania Mirza, the Indian professional tennis player who is currently ranked No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings.

In its latest issue The New Yorker magazine paid glowing tribute to the Indian tennis diva who was at the U.S. Open in New York last month, talking not just about her professional career, but also about her struggles and the not-so-conducive sports environment in her native Hyderabad where she grew up.

Besides lack of modern sports facilities decades ago when she started playing, she had to fight against the ire of Muslim clerics too who have all along decried her competing in the sports wearing tennis clothes that have her arms and legs exposed.

“For years, women in India were largely discouraged from participating in high-level sports—and, unless the women were wealthy, good facilities were hard to come by, anyway,” the magazine wrote in the Sept. 10 issue.

“Mirza is helping to change this. She’s an advocate for women’s rights, and has spoken up about ending the practice of female feticide in India. She has criticized government policies on domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as lopsided pay schemes, including in sports,” it added.

Though Mirza makes light of her reputation, in India her outspokenness, seen by some as arrogance, has only made her more popular. “The truth is that her outspokenness has only made her more popular back home. Her stardom is an unlikely outcome, considering where she started,” it said. “For a girl to pick up a tennis racquet and to want to be a professional—it was unheard of,” the magazine wrote.

The magazine gave some stunning statistics about Sania, who will turn 30 this November. For one, the No. 1 women’s doubles player in the world has nearly 12 million Facebook fans — more than double the number that Serena Williams has — plus four million followers on Twitter, and two million more on Instagram.

“She is, without hyperbole, one of the most popular athletes on Earth. She has, to date, earned $6.3 million in career prize money, a fraction of what Williams has made, but more than a thousand times the annual per-capita income in her home country,” the magazine said.