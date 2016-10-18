New York Post Reports Hotelier Vikram Chatwal Arrested

From News Dispatches

The New York Post reported quoting unnamed sources that Indian-American hotelier Vikram Chatwal was arrested Oct. 18 morning, on allegations he tried to set two dogs on fire Oct. 7.

The newspaper said the hotelier was charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in connection with animal torture, and two counts of misdemeanor including reckless endangerment and arson.

According to earlier news reports, Chatwal came out screaming when two dogs owned by British gallery owner Sean Kelly passed by his house Oct. 7 afternoon.

Witnesses told the police Chatwal took out a lighter and an aerosol can and tried to set the dogs on fire, the Post reported.