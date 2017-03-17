New York community organizes event to celebrate BJP grand victory

The Indian-American community in New York celebrated Bharatiya Janata Party’s recent win in Uttar Pradesh and other states. Prominent community members and representatives from several organizations attended the event and joined in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the landslide victory.

“Modi magic has worked again,” Jagdish Sewhani, president of American India Public Affairs Committee said.

“It is the pro-poor and pro-farmer policies of the prime minister which has resulted in BJP’s historic victory in Uttar Pradesh,” he said, adding that the victory is also an endorsement of the demonetization policy of the prime minister. “This shows people have full faith in him,” he said.

Dr Shashi Shah, Gobind Munjal, Nagendra Gupta and Ravi Bhoplapur also spoke at the event.