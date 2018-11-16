New York City hosts interfaith Diwali celebration

The NYC Commission on Human Rights, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, Sadhana: Coalition of Progressive Hindus, ISKCON New York City and others, hosted an interfaith Diwali celebration on Wednesday, November 14 at Brooklyn Borough Hall.

At the celebration, city, faith, and community leaders shared their prayers and messages of unity and strength at a time when xenophobic and anti-immigrant rhetoric on the national level aims to divide communities.

Performers included Sunny Jain, founder and dhol player of the Brooklyn band Red Baraat and Grammy nominated artist Jahnavi Harrison.

Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, is a time when Hindus around the world celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.