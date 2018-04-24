New online service for replacing Social Security Cards in New York

NEW YORK – The Social Security Administration has introduced the expansion of online services for residents of New York available through its mySocialSecurity portal at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

The Acting Commissioner of Social Security Nancy A. Berryhill, said in a press release that New York residents can now use the portal instead of requesting a Social Security number (SSN) card as it will replace their SSN card so they don’t need to stand in line at a Social Security office.

“I’m pleased to offer the residents of New York the added convenience of replacing a Social Security card through the my Social Security portal. We will continue to work on innovative initiatives to provide people with safe, secure and convenient options for doing business with us online or in person,” Berryhill said.

The agency is conducting a gradual roll out of this service and they will continue to expand the service option to other states throughout the year.

This service will mean shorter wait times for the public in the more than 1,200 Social Security offices across the country and allows staff more time to work with customers who have extensive service needs.

U.S. citizens age 18 or older and who are residents of New York can request a replacement SSN card online by creating a mySocialSecurity account.

In addition, they must have a U.S. domestic mailing address, not require a change to their record (such as a name change), and have a valid driver license, or state identification card in some participating states.

In addition to replacing their SSN cards through the portal, current Social Security beneficiaries who are New York residents can manage their account with change an address, adjust direct deposit, obtain a benefit verification letter, or request a replacement SSA-1099.

Medicare beneficiaries can request a replacement Medicare card without waiting for a replacement form in the mail.

Account holders still in the workforce can verify their earnings history and obtain estimates of future benefits by looking at their Social Security Statement online.