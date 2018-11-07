New judge for Gaege Bethune’s second trial

A new judge has been appointed for the second trial of Gaege Bethune, the man who was convicted of murdering Indian American Pravine Varughese.

According to a local NBC report, Judge W. Charles Grace will be replacing Judge Mark Clarke for Bethune’s trial.

In June, Bethune was convicted of murdering Varughese.

In September, on the day he was scheduled to be sentenced tossed the conviction out as the wording in the indictment may have confused some of the jurors.

According to an earlier News India Times report, the 19-year old was found dead in the woods five days after being reported missing, back in 2014 and though an autopsy confirmed hypothermia as the cause of death, his family’s independent autopsy report showed blunt force trauma as the cause of death.