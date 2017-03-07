New Jersey seniors to hold annual convention in August

The Federation of Indo-American Seniors Associations of North America will hold its annual convention from Aug. 25-27.

The announcement was made by President Popat Patel at a FISANA meeting held last month at Gurudev restaurant in Rahway, New Jersey.

In his speech, Poptal Patel promised to bring FISANA to a higher level than where it stands now and announced a bigger and more colorful convention for this year.

The president also introduced Dhiren Parikh, who highlighted future programs and asked all members their inputs to be forwarded to Ratilal Patel or Popat Patel.

Women’s Wing Chair Bina Joshi of the Indo-American Seniors Association of Woodbridge township requested all FISANA members to donate new and used clothes for women and girls for a container she is shipping to Gujarat.