New Jersey county committee holds walk-a-thon to support Indian-American/South Asian-American women’s organization

The Bergen County Women’s Working Committee gathered for an annual walk-a-thon to support the work of Manavi in its work towards ending violence against women.

The New Jersey-based Manavi, is among the oldest women’s organization for Indian-American and South Asian women in distress.

“On this beautiful sunny day, Sunday, September 24, 2017 there was a great turnout of some very dedicated people at the Saddle Brook County Park in Ridgewood, NJ.,” Manavi said in its monthly newsletter.

The walk was opened by the Mayor of Ridgewood Susan Knudsen, the Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal, and activist Monica Singh.

The funds raised, the amount of which was not revealed in the newsletter, will be used towards Manavi’s Economic Empowerment program for survivors and to meet the periodic needs of Manavi’s transitional home or safe-house, Ashiana.

During September, Manavi advocates also represented the organization at an interactive session organized by the Consulate General of India on Sept. 8, at the consulate ballroom. The session was chaired by the India’s Consul General in New York Sandeep Chakravorty and involved discussions on activities and future events among community service providers.

In addition, Manavi’s sexual assault advocates participated in a Clothesline Project in Hackensack, N.J., across from the Bergen County Courthouse on Sept. 13. The Clothesline project which intended to raise community awareness on sexual assault and domestic violence featured thousands of t?shirts created by survivors. Manavi advocates had a table there and distributed posters and brochures from Manavi’s sexual assault support services program

Manavi also announced it is looking for volunteers who can help with translating the Know Your Rights booklet into Bengali. Contact: prashanti@manavi.org or call us at (732) 435-1414 if you can help.