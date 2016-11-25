New Jersey Baker Among Contestants In ‘The Great American Baking Show’

By a Staff Writer

A New Jersey-based amateur baker will be seen showcasing her skills along with fellow bakers on the second season of ABC’s “The Great American Baking Show,” premiering Dec. 1. Prachi Chaudhari, owner of Sweet Tooth in South Plainfield will compete in a series of themed challenges and eliminations to be crowned “America’s Best Amateur Baker.”

Chaudhari, who holds an MBA in Human Resources wasn’t formally educated in the culinary arts. After relocating to the U.S. with her husband, she became a full-time stay at home mom to their four-year-old son. With more time on her hands at home, Chaudhari found baking as a new love just two short years ago, according to her bio data on the baking show website. She now creates cake designs including artistic, gravity defying designs in some unique flavors. Some of her popular cakes include the noodle bowl, makeup pallet and beer can designs.

As a avid consumer of good food and global cuisine, Chaudhari told ABC she began to explore and self learn different categories of desserts, such as American cheesecake, Italian tiramisu, French crème brulee and roulade, Dominican cake, and the Mexican tres de leches. “What fascinated me was the classic amalgamation of presentation where your creative juices get to flow as well as science where you understand how each ingredient has a delicate taste and how they interact with one another,” she was quoted in a press release.

Through her television appearances, Chaudhari hopes for visibility and recognition, and she also wants top win. In the future she hopes to create a cake studio.”I hope to have my own custom studio one day, I really love making expressive cakes which can narrate a story,” she said.

In addition to designing cakes Sweet Tooth also offers a full line of traditional, eggless, gluten and nut free desserts. Another unique twist is their twist on the tradition. When baking, Chaudhari told ABC she likes to incorporate different Indian flavors from where she grew up into modern American and European desserts. Her discipline, focus, and care help her to craft detailed bakes, she said.

Outside of the kitchen she enjoys going to the park with her family, watching soccer and formula 1 racing.

“The Great American Baking Show” is presided over by British cookbook author and TV personality, Mary Berry and fellow judge Johnny Iuzzini, a James Beard award winning pastry chef, while husband and wife, Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez host.

Each episode focuses on a specific discipline of baking (i.e. cakes, cookies, patisserie, etc.), which become progressively more difficult as the series unfolds. Every episode features three types of challenges: The Signature Challenge allows the bakers to show off their tried and true recipes; The Technical Challenge gives all the bakers the same surprise recipe; and The Showstopper Challenge where the bakers must really push wow the judges with their creativity and flair.

At the end of each episode, the judges, name one “Star Baker” of the week, and also ask one baker to go home.

In the Final, only three bakers remain and the best baker that week wins the title of “America’s Best Amateur Baker,” along with a trophy and bragging rights.