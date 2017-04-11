New Jersey 4th Grader to perform at Carnegie Hall

Nine-year-old Armaan Agrawal of Somerset, New Jersey, has been selected to play the piano at a winner’s recital to be held at Carnegie Hall later this month. Agrawal, a fourth grader at Cedar Hill Prep School in Somerset, has been learning to play the piano since he was five, under the tutelage of Julia Reina, of the Reina School of Music.

Agrawal has performed at Carnegie Hall twice after winning second place in the Little Mozart’s Crescendo International Music Competition. This year Agrawal was awarded first place in the 2017 competition and will be playing “The Sick Doll” by Tchaikovsky , a the recital.

Little Mozart’s Crescendo International Music Competition is an annual music competition, which is open to junior, intermediate and advance levels for all instrumentalists, vocalists, and duets. The music competition for children between three to 14 years of age, judges them on various aspects such as interpretation, technique, artistic maturity and memorization.