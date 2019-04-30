New Indian Consul General In Chicago Meets Indian-American Community

The Indian Consulate in Chicago has a new Consul General at the helm, designated recently to succeed Neeta Bhushan who served in the same position since January 2017.

Consul General Sudhakar Dalela, a seasoned foreign service officer, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993. He began his career in Tel Aviv, Israel, where he also acquired proficiency in Hebrew. He has since served in Indian Missions in Brasilia, Geneva, Dhaka, and Washington D.C.

This April 19, the day he took over, Dalela met with representatives of Indian-American organizations, including the Federation of Indian Associations Chicago, the Midwest Punjabi Association, Gandhi Samaj of Chicago, according to a news report in Adbhut Media. The representatives of the community organizations apprised Consul General Dalela of their history and activities over the years, the news report said.

The Chicago appointment is Consul General Dalela’s second assignment in the United States; he previously served as Minister (Political Affairs) at the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C.

His strength lies in a wealth of experience in trade and economic policy which he brings to his newest assignment. He served twice at the Permanent Mission of India to the World Trade Organization, including as India’s Deputy Permanent Representative. He was a member of India’s negotiating team for the WTO Ministerial Conferences in Doha, Cancun, Hong Kong China and Nairobi.

He has also served in critical roles in New Delhi, according to the biography posted on the Indian Consulate website. He served as a director in the Prime Minister’s Office, focussing on India’s engagement with its South Asian neighbors, China, and countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Gulf, Middle East, and Africa. Most recently, he served as Joint Secretary (North), overseeing India’s relations with Bhutan and Nepal.

Consul General Dalela has a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering. He is married to Namrata, who is a textile conservator, and they have a daughter and son.