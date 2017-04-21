New executives of architects and engineers association sworn-in

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 21, 2017 5:36 pm

On April 1st, the Society of Indo-American Engineers and Architects (SIAEA), a non-profit organization, held a swearing-in ceremony for its newly elected executive committee members for the team of 2017 to 2019 at Ustav Restaurant in Manhattan.

The former president, Vikrant Sampat, highlighted accomplishments during his administration and expressed his best wishes to new committee. Harshad Lakhani, election committee chairman, spoke of the complexity of the election process, noting that this year, SIAEA received the highest number of candidate applications for the various positions.

New president, Shailesh Naik, was sworn in by K. D. Nair from the Indian Consulate in New York, a press release from SIAEA said.

Naik conducted the swearing-in ceremony for each of the new executive committee members, and Sampat honored outgoing committee members by presenting them a plaque.

A video on SIAEA activities was screened, and a question-and-answer session was held.