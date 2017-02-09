New Consul General promises prompt service in her Republic Day speech

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 9, 2017 9:31 pm

Neeta Bhushan, a career diplomat who took over as the new Consul General of India in Chicago last month, told the community during the celebration of India’s 68th Republic Day Jan. 26 that the Indian government attaches very high importance to the Indian diaspora.

In her first public address after taking over from Ausuf Sayeed, who has been appointed High Commissioner to Seychelles, Bhushan said in her introductory speech that the consulate would keep rendering prompt consular, visa and passport services to the community.

Bhushan, in her introductory speech highlighted the steps taken by the Indian government for the welfare of the Persons of Indian Origin and the non-resident Indians. She also called upon the Indian-Americans to proactively participate in all the development-centric initiatives of the Indian government.

The gathering at the consulate to mark the day was attended by community members, full of zest and patriotic spirit.

The consul general unfurled the National Flag which was followed by singing of the National Anthem of India by all. Bhushan read out the President’s message, both in Hindi and English, delivered to the nation on the eve of Republic Day in India.

During the celebration, the consul general met with all members of Indian-American community.