New charter school to be named after Dr. Kiran Patel in Florida

Indian American entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Kiran Patel will be funding a new state-of-the-art charter school in Temple Terrace, Florida to provide free quality education to students from the area and beyond.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held on December 13 at the 60,000-square-foot school ground, which will include an 11,000-square-foot gymnasium.

The construction of the school is to be completed by the summer of 2019 in order for classed to begin in August.

The $20 million worth school building will be named Dr. Kiran C. Patel High School and will be located on a 32-acre plot near the University of South Florida, according to a Tampa Bay Business Journal report.

This is the latest philanthropic investment of the Drs. Kiran & Pallavi Patel Family Foundation.

In September 2017, the Patels provided a $200 million fund for to Nova Southeastern University (NSU) in Fort Lauderdale, according to a press release.

Also, within the last 15 months, the couple committed approximately a quarter-billion dollar for various philanthropic causes and made their second billion-dollar-plus exit from health insurance business in a decade and a half.

The Dr. Kiran C. Patel High School will act like a private school and is expected to gain up to 600 students by their third year.