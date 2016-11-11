Never Felt Like An Immigrant In The U.S.: Kunal Nayyar

IANS

Actor Kunal Nayyar, who is popular for his role in American TV show “The Big Bang Theory”, says he has never felt like an immigrant in his over a decade-long stay in the US.

“Never in 15 years of living in this country have I ever felt afraid to look like I do. Immigrant,” Kunal tweeted.

Kunal’s comments came after billionaire businessman Donald Trump’s win over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the US Presidential elections. Trump, who has hosted “The Apprentice”, swept Clinton in states like Florida, North Carolina and Ohio.

Despite predictions, which had held Clinton to be the hands-down favourite in the election, Trump was elected as the 45th President of US.