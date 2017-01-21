Neil Patel In Talks With Kushner For White House Job: CNN

From News Dispatches

Neil Patel, chief policy adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney, is reportedly in talks with President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to work with him in the White House. A source close to the discussions told CNN that Kushner informally offered Patel a position, and both agreed it’s contingent on them meeting in person to discuss the details.

Republicans who know Patel consider him “extremely smart and capable” and have told CNN that he is “a serious policy person,” who would be an asset to Kushner and the Trump White House.

After leaving the White House, Patel co-founded The Daily Caller, a web-based news company focusing on politics, policy, and current events, along with his friend and college roommate, Tucker Carlson. Patel is also co-founder and is managing director of Bluebird Asset Management, a hedge fund focused on mortgage-backed securities.

Patel served as Scooter Libby’s deputy before becoming chief policy advisor to Vice President Cheney. In his role as an advisor to Cheney, Patel represented the vice president at White House economic and domestic policy meetings, interacted with the business community on behalf of the vice president, and managed the vice president’s policy staff.

Patel was nominated by the Bush White House to run the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, but he was not confirmed.

Patel holds a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center, where he was an associate editor of the Journal of Law and Policy in International Business.

Earlier this month, Kushner was named a senior adviser to Trump. He became one of the president-elect’s top aides and confidants during the presidential campaign and now appears poised to play a similar role in the next White House.