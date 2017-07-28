Nehha Pendse turns Dracula for TV show

Actress Nehha Pendse is set to play Dracula in the upcoming episodes of the popular TV show “May I Come in Madam?”

“I have experimented a lot with my looks in my career till now. I love the character of Madam on the show, I always get an opportunity to experiment with my look,” Nehha said in a statement.

“The makers of ‘May I Come In Madam?’ have always given me an open stand to select and design my own costumes. As an actor, I love to experiment with my look. Dracula’s styling and make-up was different from what I usually do on screen. I enjoyed doing it,” she added.

“May I Come in Madam?”, aired on Life OK, also features Sandeep Anand and Sapna Sikarwar.