Neeraj Sahai named President of Dun & Bradstreet International

Dun & Bradstreet, the global leader in commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses, has named Neeraj Sahai President of Dun & Bradstreet International and Gil Shaked Chief Technology Officer. Both executives will be based at the company’s New Jersey headquarters.

“Dun & Bradstreet is fortunate to have two exceptional leaders, Neeraj and Gil, join our executive team at this critical moment in our trajectory,” said Dun & Bradstreet President Stephen C. Daffron, in a statement. “Their collective vision and deep experience are a powerful combination as we drive greater momentum with our customers and partners around the globe.”

As President of Dun & Bradstreet International, Sahai will work closely with Stephen Daffron and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Jabbour to align the company’s businesses and joint ventures in Asia, including India, The United Kingdom, Ireland, as well as the Dun & Bradstreet Worldwide Network of partners, around the firm’s go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity, according to a press release.

“I’m pleased to join Dun & Bradstreet at such a momentous time in the company’s story,” said Sahai. “International growth will be key to our next chapter and working with Anthony and Stephen I’m confident that we can bring innovation and opportunity to our partners and customers around the world.”

Sahai joins the company from Standard & Poor’s Ratings where he was President. Prior to S&P, Sahai held several leadership roles with Citigroup across Securities & Fund Services, Global Transaction Services, and Capital Markets and Banking.

“Neeraj has an impressive track record of substantially improving business performance, and his experience will be instrumental in unlocking and expanding our business potential across the globe,” Daffron said.