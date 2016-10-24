Neepa Singh From Ahmedabad Crowned Mrs. India Earth 2016

By a Staff Writer

Neepa Singh from Ahmedabad was crowned Mrs. India Earth 2016 First Runner Up Classic. This is the first ever woman from the state to be crowned at the age of 45. Asked about her future plans, she said, “Currently I have made Gujarat proud and now I will make India proud by winning the International Pageant.”

Beauty, fitness and happiness go hand in hand and if you have them on your side then age is just a number, Singh said. She is the National Secretary of Swadeshi Gyan Abhiyan and is very actively promoting the Dang tribe’s traditional herbal knowledge. Her title has consolidated her position as an advocate for promoting tribal traditional herbal knowledge across India.

Attributing her success to her husband, son and the whole family, she said, “It is them who supported and encouraged me to do what I was interested in and passionate about!”

Ritika Vinay (Mrs. Asia Pacific 2014) and Vinay Yadawa directed the event. Altogether 41 women make it to the final. The grand finale of the pageant was held at New Delhi on 30th September, where the finalists took part in different round such as talent activities, fitness, photo shoots, ramp walk and Question & Answer round over the period of three days. Along with the directors, actresses Bhagyashree and Sheeba Akaashdeep, and Priyanka Goel Khurana(Mrs Earth 2015), Rachel Fikes(Ms. Earth 2015), Varun Katyal, Deepti Dhillon, music composer Sameer, Meenakshi Mathur(Mrs Universe Famous 2016), Jasmine Bhatara(Mrs Universal 2016 2nd runner up) were present at the event.