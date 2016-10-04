Navratri And Diwali Celebrations Begin In Tristate Area

By a Staff Writer

It has been present for some time now – an inexplicable joy among people, an upbeat mood for no apparent reason, and of course silent sounds of drum beats and music ringing in the ears of the pious and the fun-loving.

Finally, the somewhat surreal feelings changed to more palpable last week with the actual beginning of the countdown to Navratri. The community readied to let their hair down and switch to a festive gear to celebrate the greatest and the longest-running festival of the Hindus that began Sept. 30, the first day of the nine-day festival.

Community organizations across the tristate gave final touches to their elaborate Navratri plans and programs, deciding who to invite to headline the community events, which Bollywood or local artists should be called to entertain the crowd, and what cultural programs should be staged at community halls to retain audience interest.

There is always a kind of competition among organizers in terms who can get to attract the larger number of people. Traditionally, the Edison-Oak Tree Road festival has been one of the largest such festivals, but there are many others like in ones in Somerset, New Jersey, or Garba in the City, a major Garba-Raas event in Chelsea Piers in New York City.

There are many other organizations, big or small who have celebrated the festival for a long time and set to do it this year as well. One such is India Foundation of Metropolitan Princeton where the festival has been celebrated for 39 years. The organization will celebrate Navratri Raas Garba at High School North on Oct. 8 and 15. There will be dance to the rhythms of Maryland-based Shashank and Swati Fadnis Group on Oct. 8 and by Anuja and Sharad Wala Group on Oct. 15.

At some places like Edison, celebrations started early on Oct. 1 when thousands cheered and applauded the 25 feet Ravana effigy burst into flames to celebrate the ‘victory of good over evil”.

Lake Papaianni Park in Edison came alive with crowds of more than 5,000 people who gathered to witness the celebration of the 18th grand Dushahra festival despite cold and foggy weather.

The festival was inaugurated by Devkinandan Thakur, a singer and narrator of Bhagwat Katha and was headlined by Bollywood choreographer Sandip Soparkar, Congressman Frank Pallone, Senator Sam Thompson, Senator Patrick Diegan, Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak, Councilmen Ajay Patil, Dr. Sudhanshu Prasad, and Atul Sharma, vice president of Indo American Festivals.

For the first time in 18 years, the giant 25-feet-tall effigy, one of the main attractions at the event, was constructed and shipped from India. The festival started with a colorful cultural program with dance performances and music, showcasing classical and modern art forms from various parts of India. Food vendors sold crowd favorites from chat, pau bhaji, samosas and kulfi, to the usual street-fairs like pizza, popcorn and Italian ices.

The star performance of the event was the dazzling Ram Leela performance presented by more than 85 performers of Navrang Dance Academy. Performers of all ages brought to life the epic Ramayana as the crowd watched with rapt attention. The event concluded with burning of the effigy of Ravana followed by spectacular fireworks.

The India Foundation of Metropolitan Princeton said that it will keep cultural celebrations separate from the Oct. 8 and 15 Navratri Raas Garba and will present a cultural show Dec. 10 at High School North

“One of our most important goals is to promote better understanding of Indian culture, traditions, and its heritage in our adopted homeland and pass on our way of life and values to the next generation,” said Sanjay Phanse, a West Windsor resident and IFMP president.

“This is our biggest event of the year which provides a platform for the younger generation to connect with our rich Indian heritage and culture by way of dance and music. Choreographers and musicians from the area have been sending their students to perform in this cultural show for past 20 plus years,” he said. “This year the cultural show will comprise dances from various states of India, folk/classical dances, and Bollywood-style dances on popular Bollywood songs,” Phanse said.

Popular dance and music were also galore at the 29th annual Deepavali Festival at the South Street Seaport in New York City Oct. 2. Although Deepavali or Diwali is not strictly part of Navratri, and is a separate festival, the South Street Seaport event drew thousands of people from the community gripped by the festive spirit.

The top attraction at the event, which was organized by the Association of Indians in America, N.Y. chapter, was South Asian star Mickey Singh who performed live amid thunderous applause, especially by girls and young women who gathered by the hundreds to watch his show and danced around the open-air makeshift stage as Singh sang some of his popular Punjabi numbers. “The atmosphere on the ground turned electric as Singh called on stage one woman to dance along with his songs,” said H.P. Singh, an attendee to the event, describing the scene.

A big draw at the event was the highly sought-after, inter-collegiate dance competition, called ‘Naach Inferno’, showcasing dances fusing both East and West cultures.

On another side of the venue people made a beeline to see and get autographs of Neel Sethi of Disney’s “The Jungle Book” fame who was one of the guests of honor.

The event was a full-day extravaganza, celebrating Indian tradition and culture along with food. There were numerous food and clothing vendors, corporate booths, and children’s area and health kiosks. The Kotak Mahindra stall drew a big crowd as it organized a raffle for children in which Sethi picked up the winner.

“There were some issues like shortage of food in stalls towards the fag end because of unexpectedly high volume of sales, but nobody seemed to mind as people were in festive and joyous mood,” Singh said.