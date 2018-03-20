Navrang Dance Academy hosts “Dance with Dharmesh” workshop at TV Asia

NEW YORK – More than 65 participants from ages 8 to 35 attended the “Dance with Dharmesh” workshop on March 16 at the TV Asia auditorium in Edison, New Jersey. The meet was hosted by Varsha Naik of Navrang Dance Academy and featured Bollywood choreographer and dancer Dharmesh Yelande.

Naik said that Yelande taught lyrical hip-hop which gave “our students a new perspective in dancing,” adding that this was Yelande’s first dance workshop in the U.S.

Yelande was the winner of dance show “Boogie Woogie” and the first runner-up on Dance India Dance Season 2.

He has also starred in the Bollywood movie ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’ and ABCD 2 and was choreographer for the movie Tees Maar Khan.

“New Jersey is blooming with talent, and we encourage people of all ages to come out and show their talents,” said Padma Shri H.R. Shah, the chairman and CEO of TV Asia, who honored Yelande with a plaque and commended him for his dedication toward the art of dancing.

It was Yelande’s technique, eye contact, body movement, attitude and energy that made dancing at the workshop more fun and he was impressed with the talent that New Jersey has.

“Everyone in the room understood the magic of dancing,” he said, and gave a certificate to each participant.

Yelande also shared a glimpse of his journey and what motivates him to keep dancing.

Naik acknowledged and thanked the staff of TV Asia and Radio Chai as well as her team from Navrang Dance Academy for helping her with the dance workshop.

“This event was another great opportunity for young and talented dancers to come and learn the unique techniques from a star dancer and choreographer like Dharmesh,” Naik said.

Naik has hosted dance workshops with other celebrities in the past including Master Saroj Khan, Sandeep Soparrkar, Master Satya and kathak guru Nishi Singh.

Naik said that such workshops are aimed at providing local talent with opportunities to learn from the best in the industry.