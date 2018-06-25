Naveen Krishna appointed as Macy’s Chief Technology Officer

Indian American Naveen Krishna has been appointed as the chief technology officer of Macy’s, an Ohio based retail company, as of June 16.

He will be responsible for driving the technology strategy and direction for the company including all store, e-commerce and internal-facing technologies, according to a press release.

Krishna will also oversee the teams that build the end-to-end e-commerce experience, enterprise-shared services, infrastructure, field services and functional IT support, and will spend time at Macy’s Technology offices in John’s Creek, Georgia as well as San Francisco, California and Lorain, Ohio.

“I’m thrilled to have Naveen Krishna join the Macy’s team as we enhance our focus on technology. We are investing in technology to improve digital and mobile experiences, site stability, store technology and fulfillment and logistics improvements. Naveen’s track record in omni-channel retail makes him the perfect fit to lead the Macy’s Technology organization at this critical time,” Hal Lawton, president of Macy’s, said in a press release.

Krishna joins Macy’s with more than 20 years of technology experience, primarily in the omni-channel retail and consumer products industries.

He was most recently the vice president of technology for The Home Depot, where he had responsibility for all digital platforms, user experience design, marketing technologies and customer care.

Prior to joining The Home Depot in 2010, Krishna was a director at Target with overall accountability for Target.com technology and operations.

He also spent 13 years in leadership roles with FedEx Kinko’s and Deloitte Consulting.

Krishna holds a M.Sc. in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology; a M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri and a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Mysore University in India.