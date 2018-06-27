Nartan Dance Academy Presents A Father’s Day Concert

A leading school of classical Indian dance, held a concert to celebrate Father’s Day June 16 in Streamwood, Illinois.

Nartan Dance Academy base in Chicagoland, which specializes in the Bharatanatyam style presented a concert of Bharatnatyam and folk dances directed by Mrugakshi Patel, at the Swaminarayan Temple in Streamwood. The event was attended by more than 300 people, according to a press release from Jayanti Oza, News Media photo journalist.

The dances were set to much-loved compositions and complex rhythm, including popular Bollywood songs. As the emcee, Himanshu Patel explained that the concert featured “innovation on a solid foundation of tradition, and a mixture of devotional and secular, lyrical and vigorous” presentations.

The performance also also included vigorous and graceful garba and ghoomar dances and dancers impressed the audience with their skill, imaginative choreography and blend of rhythm and movement, lyrics and expressions, the press release said.

Father’s’ Day is typically a private celebration with the family. Himanshu Patel noted and according to him, fathers were “unsung heroes” of the families and societies in many cultures. This concert was a way of paying tribute to all the fathers in public and making it a celebration shared by the entire community, he asserted.

Several fathers who have contributed not only to their family but to the community at large were recognized by Mrugakshi Patel. She offered each one of them the traditional symbol of respect and affection — a shawl.

Fathers recognised included Mafat Patel, founder of Patel Brothers and a philanthropist; successful entrepreneurs and community supporters– Chhotabhai Patel and Dhirubhai Savagia; Senior Group leader Narsinhbhai Patel; decorated Gujarati poet and practicing physician- – Dr. Ashraf Dabawala;and Jayanti Thakkar, originator and organizer of health fairs at various temples.

Two other fathers– Harikrishna Patel, patriarch of the family that owns Bombay Bazaar and lives under one roof in a traditional Indian joint family style; and Gunvantlal Shah, “97 not out and still going strong” father of Mrugakshi patel were also felicitated.

Viren Joshi, founder of Manav Sadhana in Ahmedabad, who has dedicated his life to the service of most disadvantaged people, was also recognized. According to the press release, Joshi has been a “father” to more than 10,000 children, helping transform their lives. He was in the U.S. to attend an event at the United Nations in New York City, and organizers in Chicago invited him to attend this event. He made brief remarks praising the work done by Manav Sadhna.