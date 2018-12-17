Naperville, Illinois cabbie arrested for alleged sexual assault

An Indian-origin man from Chicago was arrested Dec. 13, on charges he was involved in a sexual assault incident with a passenger.

Sandeep Arora, 44, is accused of picking up the victim and her friend from a business location and attacking her after her friend was dropped off and she was the only passenger in the cab.

The Chicago Tribune and Naperville Sun, reported the news from a press release issued by the DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Robert Berlin.

The incident Arora is said to have been involved in, happened on July 9, 2017, Arora allegedly tore off some of the victim’s clothing while she was on the front seat, driving a short distance and again sexually assaulting her, news reports said quoting from the press release.

The woman managed to escape from the cab and hide in some bushes, calling her friend and waiting till she was picked up. The victim reported the incident to the Naperville police the next morning.

Arora has been accused of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault and one each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual abuse.

“It is alleged that this defendant, once alone with the victim in his taxi, sexually assaulted her to satisfy his sexual desires,” Berlin is quoted saying from the press release. “These allegations are extremely disturbing and, if found guilty, Mr. Arora will find himself behind bars, unable to prey upon innocent women for a significant amount of time.”

On Dec. 14, DuPage County Judge Robert Miller set Arora’s bond at $150,000. Arora is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 10, news reports said.