N.Y. Man Convicted Of Plot To Kill Muslims Sentenced For 30 Years

By A Staff Writer

A man from Galway, New York, who plotted to kill Muslims “on account of their religion” with a radiological weapon of mass destruction, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, Richard S. Hartunian, United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York, announced on December 19.

Glendon Scott Crawford, 52, a self-professed member of the Ku Klux Klan became the first person ever convicted in the U.S. of trying to acquire a radiation weapon for mass destruction, the Justice Department said.

On August 21, 2015, following a week-long trial, a jury voted to convict Crawford on all charges of a 3-count indictment – attempting to produce and use a radiological dispersal device, conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, and distributing information relating to weapons of mass destruction.

“This case shows both the dangers we face from extremist views, and our resolve to stop those who plan to act on those views. Crawford planned to kill Muslims on account of their religion and other people whose political and social beliefs he disagreed with, including government officials,” Hartunian said.

Senior United States District Judge Gary L. Sharpe imposed the sentence, which also included lifetime, post-imprisonment supervised release.

The evidence presented at trial showed that in April 2012, Crawford approached local Jewish organizations seeking financial support for his plan to acquire a device to be used against people he described as being “enemies of Israel.”

Crawford, a self-professed member of the Ku Klux Klan, drove from the Albany area to North Carolina to directly solicit funding for his plan from senior members of the Ku Klux Klan.

The prosecutors said the goal of Crawford, an industrial mechanic working in Schenectady, New York, “was to acquire and modify an industrial-grade x-ray radiation device and use it to cause death or injury by exposing people to lethal doses of ionizing radiation.”

Crawford, with help from co-conspirator Eric J. Feight, took steps to design, acquire parts for, build, and test a remote-control unit that would activate a radiation dispersal device from a distance.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Crawford sought and eventually received a radiation dispersal device from people he believed were businessmen affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan, but were, actually, FBI Special Agents acting in an undercover capacity. Before providing the device to Crawford, FBI Agents had rendered it safe.

He is the first person in the United States to be found guilty of attempting to acquire and use a radiological dispersal device, in violation of the “dirty bomb” statute passed by Congress in 2004.

“Glendon Scott Crawford is an extremist who planned to use a radiological dispersal device to target unsuspecting Muslim Americans with lethal doses of radiation,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General McCord. “The National Security Division’s highest priority is counterterrorism, and we will continue to pursue justice against anyone who seeks to perpetrate attacks against Americans on our soil,” he said.

The case was investigated by the Albany FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes FBI Special Agents as well as members of the New York State Police, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Albany Police Department, the Troy Police Department, and the New York City Police Department.