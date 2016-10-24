N.Y. Doctor Pleads Guilty To Falsely Certifying Physical Exams

By a Staff Writer

A physician of South Asian origin pleaded guilty to falsely certifying physical examinations for commercial drivers.

Dr. Gerald Surya, 47, of New Hyde Park, N.Y., certified Oct. 21, that he had examined applicants for commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) and found them physically fit to drive heavy commercial vehicles when in fact he had not performed those examinations. When sentenced, Surya faces up to 15 years in prison.

Drivers of certain commercial vehicles, such as school buses and heavy transportation trucks, have to undergo several tests including physical examinations before getting their CDLs which are issued by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney from the Eastern District of New York, Dr. Surya was authorized to conduct USDOT mandated medical examinations and certifications for CDL applicants.

He supposedly conducted these examinations at his office at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. In fact, the applicants were not examined by Dr. Surya, but instead by other office staff members who had little or no medical training and were not authorized to conduct the mandated medical examinations, investigators found.

Today’s guilty plea took place before United States District Judge LeShann DeArcy Hall.