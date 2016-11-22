N.J. Teen Had 5 Arrests In 12 Days For Driving Under The Influence

From News Dispatches

As if once was not enough, an Indian-American teen from South Brunswick was arrested five times in 12 days on multiple charges, including attempted assault by auto, driving under the influence, and drug possession, news reports said.

According to an NJ.com report Nov. 16, Sai RamagiriSai Ramagiri, 19, of South Brunswick was initially arrested Nov. 4 by the Plainsboro Police Department for allegedly attempting to run over a friend with his vehicle while under the influence of marijuana, police said. He was then arrested Nov. 8 after police found Ramagiri “leaned over vomiting” near a Jeep on Monet Court with a shredded rear tire, the report said quoting police.

After two days, firefighters in Monmouth Junction found Ramgiri standing outside a white Porsche against a guardrail on Ridge Road. He told officials the vehicle ran out of gas. An officer found a marijuana cigarette sticking out the Ramagiri front jeans pocket. He was arrested and charged with drug possession and DWI. He was later released on a summons.

The next arrest came as Ramagiri was driving Porche on Ridge Road, and the South Brunswick officer who arrested him 5 days earlier saw him behind the wheel, police said.

After stopping Ramagiri they found marijuana in the car. He was charged with drug possession and motor vehicle summonses, police said.

Ramagiri was then arrested Nov. 15 again by the Plainsboro Police after police stopped him in his Porsche for failing to maintain lanes while driving on Plainsboro Road. He was charged with DWI, having open alcohol containers in the vehicle and several motor vehicle summonses, according to the report quoting police.