N.J. Industrialist Earns Plaudits For Generosity

By Suman Guha Mozumder

While Americans are said to change jobs some ten times over a lifetime on an average, employees at S.S. White Technologies, a Piscataway, New Jersey-based manufacturer of aerospace, medical and automotive parts, have been working at the same company for an average of 19 years.

The clue why employees don’t change jobs comes from its owner Rahul Shukla, an Wadhwan, Gujarat-born entrepreneur who came to the U.S. in 1971 to study for his doctorate in industrial engineering from Rutgers after M.S. in Industrial Engineering.

“When you want things from the universe, you have to first give things to the universe. Loyalty is something that you have to first give and then only be eligible to receive it. If my company does well, I think it’s my obligation to share some of that success with people who have been with me for decades.

That’s the right thing to do,” he says summing up his business philosophy that has evidently helped him retain his employees.

Last weel, in that spirit of giving, the entrepreneur last week gathered all of the company’s 122 employees for a short meeting Dec. 6 to present each of them with a $1,000 holiday bonus much to the surprise of the employees who included managers, janitors, and other workers.

While the amount given as holiday bonus may not be much, it was his gesture of benevolence that moved the employees at the company based in Piscataway, and attracted local media attention. Both Home News and Courier News ran stories on Shukla after his compassionate act became the talk of the town.

“They are my family,” Shukla said. “I wanted to do more than say just two words — thank you,” Shukla was quoted as saying. The employers were overwhelmed by their boss’s gesture. “The money will help,” said Terence Chapman, who works in the shipping department, “but for the owner to reach into his pocket and give this bonus to every worker is unbelievable. He will be blessed for this.”

This was not the first time as Shukla has always believed in sharing the company’s success with its employees.

The S.S. White Technologies, one of the country’s oldest manufacturing companies founded in the 1840s, has done well despite a bad economy. It manufactures a key part in all of the airplanes made in the world, except for Russia. Shukla Medical, also in Piscataway, makes precise orthopedic surgical tools designed to extract worn or broken implants. “In this tough economy, our company is doing well,” Shukla said. “It would be only right to appreciate the employees with tangible gifts, not just in words,” he was quoted as saying.

Asked where he gets his inspiration to help people from, he said it was the lesson he learned from his father. “My father in India was a man of principles. He was a bleeding heart liberal, socially conscious, highly educated man with compassion for the weak and oppressed. He ran a popular newspaper until the last day of his life at the age of 94. He was my hero,” Shukla told this correspondent.

“When I do the right things in life, I can see him smile in heaven.”