MySangi to host annual gala on November 18

MySangi, an organization aimed at enhancing socialization and creating a support system for single Indian Americans above the age of 50, will host their Annual Gala Dinner and Dance on Sunday, November 18 at 5 p.m. at Akbar Restaurant in Edison, New Jersey.

As the Indian American population is aging, many are sometimes facing a sudden traumatic event due to the loss of a spouse and it is MySangi’s objective to assist them in dealing with this and to find those who are going through the same dilemma as them.

While many of MySangi’s events are restricted to singles, the Annual Gala is open to all friends, supporters and sponsors who wish to be of assistance to the cause.

For tickets contact Rajul Shah at 908-327-0605 or Nirmal Shah at 908-500-2982.