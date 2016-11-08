Muslim home with Clinton window sign vandalised in Philadelphia

Vandals broke the window of a Muslim family’s home in a Philadelphia suburb overnight on Monday.

Wasif Qureshi, a cardiologist and the local head of civic engagement group Emerge USA, said his 15-year-old daughter had recently put a Hillary Clinton sign in the window of her bedroom. At around 2 a.m., a rock shattered glass across his daughter’s bed and floor and left her “shaking and crying”, The Washington Post quoted Qureshi as saying.

The family called the police, who arrived immediately, he said, but the vandals had already fled.

“We came from Pakistan about 16 years ago to get away from all this stuff, and now for my kids to deal with this – it’s just unbelievable,” Qureshi said.

The father of three said that he and his wife are unable to vote in this election because they are still awaiting US citizenship. Their children were born in the United States.

The 15-year-old, their eldest, has been volunteering with the Clinton campaign in Westchester, Qureshi said. “Just day before yesterday, she put a sign for Hillary and Kaine in the window.”