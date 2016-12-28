Muslim Community Celebrates Birth Of Prophet Muhammad

From News Dispatches

The Seerat-un-Nabi (Life of the Prophet) 3rd annual conference was organized Dec. 18, at the Islamic Community Center of Des Plaines where speakers praised and discussed the various traits of the life of the Prophet Muhammad in the presence of an estimated 400 people.

According to a release by Urdu times Chicago, on the 12th day of the third month, Rabi’ al-Awwal, many Muslims commemorate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. At the Seerat-un-Nabi conference, several religious scholars from around the Chicagoland area argued for both the religious precedence and cultural importance of the celebration of the birth of the Prophet.

The program was emceed by Ahmed Abdul Hakeem. The session began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an by Moiz Alvi. This was followed by the Hamd (praise of Almighty Allah) recitation by Zeeshan Mohiuddin. Naat of the Nabi was recited in Urdu performed by people like Zeeshan Mohiuddin, Syed Salah Uddin Sikander, Muhammad Masood Ahmed and Muhammad H.

Mateen Ali Shah Qadri did recitation from the Holy Qur’an and later gave a short speech about the life of prophet.

The keynote speaker was Shaikh ul Hadees Mufti Muhammad.

Syed Sabihuddin Sabih Rehmani paid tribute to the Holy Prophet by presenting Hamd and Naat in his own style. He performed more than 12 of his famous Naats.

The program was attended by prominent community members, scholars, men, women and children who showed their devotion by “Nara-e-Takbeer”, “Naara-e-Risalat” and Darood-O- Salaam.

The Conference ended with a beautifully-recited prayer by Shaikh ul Hadees Mufti Muhammad Abu Bakar Siddiq Shazli of Milpitas followed by the Durood-o-Salaam (Blessings and Salutations) by Syed Sabih Uddin upon our Beloved Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him).