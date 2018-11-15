Murderer of Indian American cab driver pleads guilty

Jacob Corban Coleman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of his Indian American cab driver Gagandeep Singh at Spokane International Airport in Washington on August 28, 2017, according to a Bonner County Daily Bee report.

According to an earlier News India Times report, on August 28, 2017, Coleman had hailed a cab at Spokane International Airport, whose driver was Gagandeep Singh.

Coleman directed Singh to take him to a destination in Hope, but had Singh stop by at the Walmart in Ponderay, where Coleman purchased a hunting knife, according to court documents and pretrial testimony in the case.

After passing through Hope and doubling back on Highway 200 at Clark Fork, Singh’s minivan taxicab stopped in Kootenai, where Singh was repeatedly stabbed.

Coleman, who was 18 at the time of the killing, according to a Bonner County Daily Bee report, told Bonner County sheriff’s investigators that he was between the stages of being suicidal and homicidal.

When Singh asked Coleman if he should contact his family, Coleman had a fit and stabbed Singh with more than 20 stab wounds, according to testimony in the case.

Coleman did not call for any help afterward while Singh bled to his death inside the cab.

Coleman is to be sentenced in early January of next year and can face anywhere between 20 to 40 years in prison, as well as an indeterminate life sentence.