Mumbai Metro launches ‘SecuCare’ app for safer commuting

MUMBAI – The Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Mumbai Metro One on Thursday launched the first mobile security product, “SecuCare” app to make commuters more secure.

With the help of this app, a commuter can click pictures or make videos which will get directly transmitted to the Central Security Control Room of the Metro Corporate Centre in DN Nagar, along with the commuter’s train and exact physical location.

“The control centre will immediately call the commuters and solicit details for preliminary investigations, calm and counsel him/her before alerting the security response team at the next station to handle the situation,” said an official spokesperson.

“This pioneering digital application will make the already safe commuting on Mumbai Metro One even safer… It leads the way in providing a safe and secure environment to its commuters,” the spokesperson added.

Currently, Mumbai Metro One has installed baggage scanners and 700 security cameras on its premises, deployed security personnel in uniforms and plainclothes, and receives live camera feeds from the trains for safe and secure commuting.

With the customized SecuCare powered by Eyewatch India, the company will use the digital platform to enhance safety of commuters, especially women, children, senior citizens and differently-abled.

The Mumbai Metro One ferries around 400,000 commuters daily on the 11.40-km stretch on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar section with 12 stations since its inception around three-and-a-half-years ago.