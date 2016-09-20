Multi-ethnic Task Force Holds Reception On Illinois Congressman’s Birthday

By Urvashi Verma

The 7th Congressional District’s multi-ethnic advisory task force of Illinois hosted a reception to honor U.S. Congressman Danny K. Davis on his 75th birthday at Captain Hard Times Banquet in Chicago Sept. 6

A number of political and business leaders, church pastors, civil rights activists, community activists and physicians, joined to pay glowing tributes to Davis for 51 years of illustrious public-service and leadership to Chicago.

Among the political leaders who attended the event were Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Deputy Mayor of Chicago Andrea Zopp, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County Dorothy Brown, Illinois State Senator Napoleon Harris and other community leaders who raised Davis for his fierce devotion to public service, first as Chicago Alderman, then Cook County Commissioner and now the United States Congressman.

Presiding over the birthday celebrations luncheon was Vijay G Prabhakar, executive vice chair of the task force who described Davis “as a man of great virtue, piety and unparalleled faithfulness to serving the people”.

Harish Kolasani, president NRI SEVA and its members performed aarti and garlanded Davis on his arrival. Leontine Horne, vice chair, New Hope Community Service, presented a bouquet of 75 red roses while Sohan Joshi its chairman presented him with a golden silk shawl.

Community leader Keerthi Ravoori, presented a floral bouquet and Nagendran Sripad of End Point Graphics presented a shawl to Zopp.

Davis thanked fellow democratic leaders, the community leaders and the organizers for this celebration.

A cake-cutting ceremony immediately followed Davis’ address. It was led by Abdullah Kiswani, president of Centurion Security and Investigations Services. The cake-cutting ceremony was conducted by the Task Force’s staff director Gerard Moorer with the singing of the birthday song by Roopali Chand, wife of Air India Midwest manager.

Kishor Mehta, task force chair called for nominations from the community for those individuals or organizations that have successfully managed to make a difference in the lives of people /community, and achievers to be honored at the sixth annual Congressional awards gala to be hosted on Oct. 30 at Meadows Club, Rolling Meadows.