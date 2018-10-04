The love story of Mughal Prince Salim and the courtesan Anarkali, will be recreated on Aapka Colors TV channel through the show Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali.

The show stars Shaheer Sheikh as Prince Salim and Sonarika Bhadoria as Anarkali along with Shahbaz Khan as Akbar, Gurdeep Kohli Punjj as Jodha and Aruna Irani as Hamida Begum.

Piyush Sahdev, Tasneem Sheikh and Parvati Sehgal will also be playing a role in the show, whose set is created by Bollywood set designer Omung Kumar with costumes designed under Nidhi Yasha’s guidance.

“Set against the historical backdrop, the show recounts the epic love story of prince Salim who is in love with a kaneez, Anarkali. The society’s disdain for this forbidden love coupled with his father Akbar’s animosity makes Salim not only a rebel but also ready to relinquish the throne – thereby making this tragic tale a compelling story,” Manisha Sharma, the Chief Content Officer of Hindi Mass Entertainment, is quoted saying in a press release. “We have roped in some fine actors like Shaheer Shaik, Sonarika Bhadoria, Gurdeep Kohli Punjj and Aruna Irani amongst others to play these larger than life characters. This unique narrative on Aapka Colors is sure to grip the viewers as it is a portrayal of an era that we have grown up both watching and reading about. It’s time to retell this evergreen love saga for this generation.”

“The show brings in the dynamism of the Mughal Era and will depict the courtship of Salim and Anarkali. With advanced technology and great creativity, we are looking forward to give our audience a brilliant cinematic experience. Keeping in mind the grandeur of the show – we have the best team on board to help reflect this version of history that has greatly been written about,” Anirudh Pathak, producer and creator of the show, is quoted saying in a press release.

According to a press release, Sheikh said that playing “Salim is a dream role for any actor. I think the most difficult part will be to portray the layers and the pain of the character,” while Bhadoria said that by playing Anarkali, she “will convey the message of love which takes precedence over rules and societal norms. There is a lot of mystique when it comes to depicting a strong character like Anarkali.”

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali is produced by Writers’ Galaxy and will air very Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. PT on Aapka Colors.