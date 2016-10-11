‘MS Dhoni…’ biggest earning biopic in Indian cinema, claim makers

IANS

“MS Dhoni – The Untold Story”, a film on the life of cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has minted over Rs 112 crore since its release on September 30, becoming the biggest earning biopic in Indian cinema, claim its makers.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Arun Pandey of Inspired Entertainment, the film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, narrates Dhoni’s journey from the lanes of Ranchi to his becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team.

It collected Rs 3.40 crore on Monday (October 10), taking the total to Rs 112.70 crore.

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said in a statement: “‘MS Dhoni – The Untold Story’ is now the highest earning biopic ever made (in Indian cinema). This goes to show the love people have for Mahi and how they have been discovered, adopted and promoted the film.

“We are truly humbled with the response from his fans, cricket lovers and movie audiences alike.”

According to the statement, issued on behalf of the film’s makers, the demand for the shows have increased despite big releases like “Mirzya” and “Tutak Tutak Tutiya”.

The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the title role, and also features Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.