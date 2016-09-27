‘Mrs. India Earth’ Finalist Paris Keswani Plants Trees in Secaucus

By a Staff Writer

New York resident Paris Keswani, a Mrs. India Earth finalist, chose Secaucus, New Jersey, to further her goal of planting 10,000 trees across the planet as part of her venture to promote a healthy Earth.

Ahead of the Mrs. India Earth pageant grand finale Sept. 30 in New Delhi where she is a participant, Keswani planted 100 flowers and six trees Aug. 6 at the Fountain Park Community Garden in Secaucus, which is closer to her home. With the “incredible support and willingness” of Mayor Michael J. Gonnelli and the environmental team, she plans to plant in several areas throughout the town.

Mrs. India Earth, unlike typical beauty pageants, focuses on intelligence, independence, and compassion. It seeks out Indian women who partake in new business ventures, take steps towards improving our planet, and represents India both at home and in the public eye. Their goal is to the save the Earth and to promote going green by tackling different environmental issues.

A gemologist who runs a successful jewelry business, Keswani has planted 8,300 trees alongside volunteers with the same mindset. “How big of a problem global warming is for our children and future generations…we need to tell people about it and it needs to change,” she said, according to recently published reports.

Keswani, who describes herself as a “people person” in her application for taking part in the pageant, runs the “Prince Foundation” which feeds 200 homeless people each week and hosts annual toy, book and blanket drives in New York City.

To a question in the application form as to why she would like to participate in the pageant her answer is that a lot of people think participating in a pageant is all about looking beautiful and walking around on stage being plastic.

“I don’t see this as a competition, I am looking at it as a learning experience, I can’t wait for the amazing weekend where I will learn so much and see what I can grasp to make a change to save the earth with everyone’ support to make all our lives better,” she said.

The mayor’s office said in a press statement that Mayor Michael J. Gonnelli was excited to have Paris in town as “she is dedicated and is improving our planet and I’m glad that she chose Secaucus to help reach her goal.”