Most Consumers Can Find Insurance Under Obamacare: U.S. Surgeon General

By a Staff Writer

Congressman Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., welcomed U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to Queens, N.Y., Nov. 1, in a bid to spur enrollment in the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, which has come under increasing attacks for rising costs.

The nine-term Congressman from the 14th Congressional District, took Murthy around the area where there is a concentration of Indians, visiting some commercial establishments and Little India in Jackson Heights, as well as holding a town hall on healthcare.

“I always enjoy going to New York and Jackson Heights holds a particularly important place in my heart, not only because it is one of the most diverse places in America, but because I have fond memories of my parents bringing me here as a child,” Murthy is quoted saying in a press release. “I appreciated the opportunity to walk around Queens with Congressman Crowley and to have the opportunity to remind people that Open Enrollment for quality affordable health insurance through the Affordable Care Act is happening now through January 31, 2017,” Murthy said.

At a time when some critics have come out strongly against the rising cost of health insurance under Obamacare, Murthy assured people that “most consumers will be able to find a good health plan for less than $75 per month thanks to financial assistance.”

The optics of the visit included going to a local pharmacy, where Crowley also received a flu shot. The flu vaccine is covered free of charge under Obamacare. The two also stopped by Patel Brothers supermarket where they discussed the benefits of healthy eating and achieving a healthy lifestyle.

Following the walking tour, Crowley and Murthy joined some 150 members of the community in a town hall, where they discussed a range of health issues and answered questions about Open Enrollment and the Affordable Care Act, opioid abuse, flu season, physical and emotional well-being, and more.

Dr. Murthy was confirmed as the 19th U.S. Surgeon General in 2014. As Surgeon General he is responsible for communicating the best available scientific information to the public regarding ways to improve personal and public health. Murthy is also a Co-Chair of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

“It was an honor to welcome our nation’s top doctor, Dr. Vivek Murthy, to Queens,” Rep. Crowley said in a statement after the visit. “I’ve known Dr. Murthy as someone who has gone from being a physician to a dedicated public servant, and I greatly appreciate his dedication to improving public health,” Crowley added. Hearing directly from the Surgeon General was a great opportunity for his constituents to learn more about their insurance coverage options, Crowley said.