More than 500 attend 16th Biennial Alumni Reunion in Georgia

More than 500 alumni and their family members attended the 16th Biennial Alumni Reunion of three medical colleges from Andhra Pradesh – Guntur Medical College, Rangaraya Medical College and Siddhartha Medical College, in Atlanta, Georgia from September 1-3.

The three-day conference was packed with cutting-edge CME presentations and cultural programs, as well as fund raising activities to support their alma mater back in India.

Guntur Medical College Alumni raised more than $1 million to help complete the Mother and Child Health building at the Government General Hospital in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, while Rangaryans raised about $500,000 to help finish construction of Mother and Child Health building at Kakinada Government General Hospital.

Among the special guests attending the event were delegates of the Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), including President Dr. Naresh Parikh, Vice President Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalgadda, Treasurer Dr. Anjana Samadder and Board of Trustees Dr. Srini Gangasani.

Dr. Parikh lauded the efforts and contributions of the alumni from the three colleges, appreciating the presence of the large number of physician alumni and commending their fundraising efforts to help their Alma Mater.

He offered his support to advance the CPR/COL training programs in India, spearheaded by the Resuscitation Council of Indian Society of Anesthetists, that are being conducted all across India to train people to revive patients in the community who suffer a cardiac arrest before they can get the proper medical attention.

Sashidhar Kona of the Indian Society of Anesthetists and district collector of Guntur along with Dr. C.V. Rao, the Vice Chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences and Dr. Srinivas Kaminenni, former Health Minister of the State of Andhra Pradesh all attended the conference from India.

Kona agreed to launch CPR training in Guntur district to all 50,000 high school students and 900 auxiliary nurse midwives, in the presence of AAPI Regional Director Dr. Lokesh Edara and was also very supportive of the establishment of the emergency medicine department in the district.