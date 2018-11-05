More than 27 New Jersey school districts closed for Diwali

More than 27 school districts in New Jersey will reportedly stay closed for students on November 7, while more than 15 other will reportedly dismissed early, to observe the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Some of the school districts which will be closed include: Chesterfield Township School District, Clifton Public Schools, Glen Rock Public Schools, Jersey City Public Schools, Passaic Public Schools, Piscataway Township Schools and South Brunswick School District.

Edison Township Public Schools will be closed on November 6 for Diwali.

Bernards Township School District will be closing schools on the day of Diwali starting with the 2021-2022 school year.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed has called such an action “a step in the positive direction,” and thanked the school districts for understanding the feelings of Hindu community and displaying respect and accommodation to their faith, according to a press release.

“Although many of these school districts had given reasons other than Diwali of closing schools for students or their early dismissal on November 7, it will still provide a wonderful opportunity for Hindu families residing in these districts to celebrate Diwali day together at home with their children,” Zed is quoted saying in a press release.

Zed has urged New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy, New Jersey Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet and New Jersey State Board of Education President Arcelio Aponte, to work towards adding Diwali as an official holiday in all of the state’s public schools, as well as the private-charter-independent schools.