More than 200 people attended IACFNJ summer picnic

The Indo-American Cultural Foundation of Central Jersey (IACFNJ) held its annual summer picnic at Mercer County Park on Sunday, July 1, and though it was more than 100 degrees outside, more than 200 people attended.

This year, the summer picnic featured many fun-filled activities and games like bingo and a live DJ by DJ Darshan and Ashish from Desi Experiment, who played old and new Bollywood songs for six hours straight.

A variety of food was also served at the picnic, including items like Gota, Papdi, Sev-Usal, Puri-Shak, Srikhand, Pulao, Rice-Kadhi, Watermelon, Corn, Pasta and many beverages, according to a press release.

IACFNJ has been sponsoring events for the Indian American communities in New Jersey, including South Brunswick, North Brunswick, East Brunswick, Monroe, Princeton, Princeton Junction, Franklin Park, East Windsor and West Windsor, for more than 15 years now.

IACFNJ upcoming events include the India Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, August 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Navratri Garba in October and a Holiday Party in November.