Modi has become modern day Tughlak, says Congress leader

IANS

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on Tuesday termed the move by the government to abolish Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as a “nuclear trident at poor people of India” and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “modern day Tughlak.”

Tewari said in a series of tweets that large sections of the population were cash dependent and had no access to banking facilities.

“LOL – Mohd Bin Tughlak scraps 500/1000 Rupees notes. Next capital of India will be shifted from Delhi to Daulatabad. Tughlak’s spirit resurrects,” Tewari said.

“Modern day Tughlak has thrown a nuclear trident at poor people of India. 1,000 Rupees of today is what 100 Rupees was 20 years back. Insanity!”

Mohammed bin Tughlak was a ruler in medieval India who was known for his eccentric decisions to shift the capital from Delhi to Daulatabad, in south India, and change the currency. The decisions had misfired.

Tewari said 65 per cent of India’s population lives off agriculture “that is non taxed -cash dependent. No universal banking coverage or credit card penetration.”

Modi announced on Tuesday that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender from midnight of Tuesday as part of sweeping steps to battle black money.