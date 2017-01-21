Modi Congratulates Trump, Says Looking Forward To Working With Him

NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jan. 20 congratulated Donald Trump on his becoming the president and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen India-U.S. ties.

“Congratulations Donald Trump on assuming office as U.S. President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years,” Modi said in a tweet.

“Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests,” the Prime Minister said.

“Looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to further deepen India-U.S. ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation,” Modi added.

Modi’s remarks came after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of USA.

IANS