Missing Telangana man found dead in Delaware

NEW YORK – A Telugu-origin man, Prudhvinath Kanduri, from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, who went missing in Delaware on Monday, Aug. 21, was found dead yesterday of an apparent suicide.

“We are investigating the incident as an apparent suicide due to a suspected overdose of medication,” Sergeant John-Paul Piser of the New Castle County Police told Telangana Today in an email sent Tuesday.

Police started searching for Kanduri after the 25-year-old’s friends alerted his parents, Rajeswari Kanduri and Gopalkrishna Kanduri, who in turn wrote to John Carney, the Governor of Delaware; the Indian Embassy in Washington D.C. and the Delaware Police on Tuesday, asking for immediate help.

According to the letter written by his father, Kanduri’s friends had found that he was searching for ways to commit suicide on his tablet PC, leading police to search his residence and immediately issue a Gold Alert which was canceled earlier on Wednesday as New Castle County Police had posted an update stating that Kanduri was located.

According to the Telangana Today report, the search revealed multiple empty vials of Diphenhydramine, a strong sleep inducing drug along with knives strewn nearby along with a napkin with blood stains on it, indicating a suicide attempt.

Kanduri had not gone into work on Monday; he was not answering his phone, had not returned home and reportedly had rented a car from Enterprise on Kirkwood Highway in Delaware.